Two reasons why Barcelona and Nike are yet to sign their deal

The coming weeks will be important for FC Barcelona, and for a couple of different reasons. Primarily, the Catalan club will be looking to make some moves in the summer transfer window. To do that, however, Barcelona are in need of some new sources of revenue as well.

One of the biggest sources of revenue for them this summer could be the deal they are to sign with American sports brand Nike. A partnership that has existed since 1998 will now likely continue for even longer, but Barcelona are still just a few steps away from finalizing it.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Nike are yet to formally sign their agreement. The reason behind this is more minor than major, as the primary clauses and conditions have already been agreed upon but a few adjustments are yet to be concluded.

One of the key details that is still not final is the duration of the contract. Both parties have different durations in mind, with Barcelona looking favorably upon a deal that would go as far as 10 years and conclude in 2034. Nike, on the other hand, wish to sign a deal for 15 years, one that would come to an end by 2039.

Another major point still to be agreed upon is the ability to sell the new Barcelona kits beyond just the official stores. This is an opportunity that Puma was willing to offer Barcelona in their negotiations with the club, and La Blaugrana are hoping to get Nike on board as well if possible.

However, on the other hand, a lot of major agreements are already in place. Barcelona is set to receive €150 million as a renewal bonus, alongside €90 million as fixed revenue annually.

Other dedications and penalties such as losing out on revenue if certain sporting objectives are not met have also been removed, only adding to the revenue maximization of this deal in the favor of FC Barcelona.

Moreover, there will be bonuses for Barcelona in case they manage to reach those objectives and more. Alongside this, Barcelona will be able to include release clauses for once in their new deal with Nike.

This would mean that the club would not have to take the issue to court in case they want to break away from the deal and could do so by themselves.

Regardless of when the deal is signed between the two parties, however, the new Barcelona kit is set to be available for purchase in two or three weeks from now.

The initial delay was due to a technical issue by Nike, in which they printed the old Spotify logo on the kits. To ensure that those prints do not go to waste, the kits will be sold at a lower price compared to the new ones that include the logos that are up-to-date.