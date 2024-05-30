Two Razorbacks named All-Americans

First baseman Bri Ellis and pitcher Morgan Leinstock were named National Fastpitch Coaches Associatino All-Americans this week for the Arkansas softball.

Ellis had previously been named to the All-SEC first team and All-SEC defensive team and was Arkansas’ best hitter for a bulk of the season. She led the team with 14 home runs, 47 RBI, 36 runs, 97 total bases, and a .651 slugging percentage. A transfer from Houston, she is the first Arkansas player in school history to have been named SEC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks when she did so March 12 and March 19.

Leinstock, who arrived to Fayetteville as a graduate transfer from Southern Mississippi, also earned first-team All-SEC honors earlier. She went 13-6 with a 2.14 earned-run average and 137 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings, tossing eight complete games with three shutouts and she held opponents to a .220 batting average.

The duo are the 12th and 13th Razorbacks softballers to be named NFCA All-Americans in school history. Twelve of those 13 have come since 2019 with coach Courtney Deifel.

