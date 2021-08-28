Two Ravens not named Lamar Jackson makes PFF Top 50 players list

Lamar Jackson was omitted from PFF's Top 50 players originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When anyone talks about the best players in the NFL, it doesn't take long for someone to say the name Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is one season removed from winning his MVP award in 2019 and a 2020 season that saw him throw 26 touchdowns and over 2,500 yards.

Nonetheless, it's not enough for Jackson to crack PFF's top 50 players heading into the 2021 season. The football media outlet ranked players from all positions, with six quarterbacks making the cut, none of them Jackson.

Two quarterbacks that made the list ahead of the 24-year-old that some might question are Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Allen did throw over 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns, which will explain why he's ahead of Jackson.

However, Prescott missed most of the 2020 season due to a gruesome ankle injury and hasn't played in the Cowboys' three preseason games. PFF states that Prescott was putting up career numbers before his injury, so they're banking on the 28-year-old to regain that form heading into 2021.

The Ravens did see two players make the list in cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley. Still, it is a surprise that Jackson didn't make the list and it will be interesting to see how he responds this season with his ongoing contract discussions with the organization.