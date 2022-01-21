Two Ravens coaches named to East-West Shrine Bowl coaching staff

The Baltimore Ravens are an organization that has been known for developing coaches and executives for bigger roles. They have seen countless talented individuals leave the team and thrive elsewhere, showing that they have what it takes to be successful being a key part of a franchise.

On Thursday, it was announced that two Baltimore coaches were named to the East-West Shrine Bowl coaching staff in defensive backs coach D’Anton Lynn and outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins. Lynn will be the head coach of the East squad, while Wilkins will be his defensive coordinator.

We’re excited to announce that @Ravens coach D'Anton Lynn will be the Head Coach of the East squad! Coach Lynn has been very successful in the past and knows what it takes to win. His passion & knowledge for the game will be an asset to our #ShrineBowl players. pic.twitter.com/rOQSKgWNBo — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 20, 2022

The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @Ravens coach Drew Wilkins will be the defensive coordinator of the East team! pic.twitter.com/7WgTJb5ZBV — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 20, 2022

While the honor for Lynn and Wilkins doesn’t mean that they’ll be leaving the Ravens, it gives them a great chance to coach some very talented football players in bigger roles than what they currently do in Baltimore. Both coaches are very deserving, and they should benefit tremendously from the opportunity.