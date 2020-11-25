Two Rams lead their positions in Pro Bowl voting so far

The Los Angeles Rams had just two players selected to the Pro Bowl last season, but they’re poised to improve on that number this year. After the first round of voting, two Rams lead their respective positions in the entire NFL.

Aaron Donald received 83,143 votes, which is the most of any defensive tackle. Johnny Hekker also led all punters with 41,011 votes, which is hardly surprising given the season he’s having. They were the only two Rams to lead their positions, which is bad news for Jalen Ramsey.

Although we don’t know how many votes he received, Marshon Lattimore led all NFC cornerbacks with 31,053 votes. Lattimore is a great cornerback, but Ramsey has a case as the best player at his position – certainly in the NFC.

Voting will end on Dec. 17, and players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 18. The Pro Bowl won’t actually be played this year due to the pandemic, and will be moved to a virtual setting thanks to “Madden.”

Fans can cast their votes on the NFL’s official Pro Bowl website.