Two Rams coaches expected to miss Tuesday’s game vs. Seahawks

Not only could the Rams be shorthanded on the field Tuesday night against the Seahawks, but their sideline is likely to be missing two key coaches, as well. The team announced that running backs coach Thomas Brown and offensive assistant Zak Kromer are currently expected to be unavailable on Tuesday night against the Seahawks.

The Rams did leave the door open for that to change and they did not specify that this is due to COVID-19, but it seems likely they will not coach in Week 15. If they’re unable to go, Zac Robinson will take Brown’s responsibilities and Nick Jones will assume Kromer’s role.

Brown has done a great job with the Rams’ running backs this season, helping keep Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. integrated in the offense. Both players have contributed in key spots and that should continue to be the case the rest of the season.

Kromer is in his sixth season with the Rams after spending the previous five working with the offensive line. This is his first year holding the role of offensive assistant.