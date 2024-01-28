Two Rams assistant coaches land 2nd interviews with Patriots

Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots are taking a close look at the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff as they assemble their group following Bill Belichick’s departure. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are bringing in Rams TEs coach Nick Caley and assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer for second interviews.

They’ll have dinner with the team brass on Sunday night and then interview on Monday. Caley is being targeted for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job, while Springer is up for the special teams coordinator position.

Caley actually worked with Mayo on Belichick’s staff previously, spending 2015 to 2022 in New England, coaching the tight ends and fullbacks during his tenure there. Mayo must have liked what he saw from the now-41-year-old coach because he’s considering him for the offensive coordinator spot.

Springer just finished his second season with the Rams after spending eight years coaching in college at Marshall, Arizona, Texas A&M and UTEP.

