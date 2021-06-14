Two new Raiders set to hit practice field for first time this week

Welcome to mandatory minicamp week. OTAs are behind us, and therefore the voluntary portion of offseason practices is, as well. Tuesday, the offseason schedule will kick up a notch, and the entire 90-man offseason roster is expected to be in attendance.

Among them are newly added defensive linemen Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson. The two were signed this offseason as free agents and opted to work out on their own during OTAs. This means when they hit the field this week, it will be the first time they’ve practiced with their new teammates.

Ngakoue teased his arrival last week, saying “See y’all soon.” He arrived in Las Vegas this weekend and even posted a pic on his Instagram account of his locker at the team’s Henderson facility.

#Raiders new EDGE Yannick Ngakoue arrived in Las Vegas this weekend, ready for minicamp. He posted this pic of his locker on his IG pic.twitter.com/y9rfkG7ai9 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) June 14, 2021

Though there have been no public displays from Jefferson on his arrival in Las Vegas, he too is expected to take the field this week for the first time to practice with his new teammates.

The three-day minicamp is typically structured to mimic training camp practices in many ways. It’s the last practice the team will have before they take a nearly six-week break before reporting to training camp on July 27.

