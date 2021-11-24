Two Raiders greats make list of semi-finalists fro Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

The initial list of modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 had nine Raiders greats on it. Today the Hall of Fame whittled that list down from 122 nominees to 26 semifinalists. And the nine Raiders is now down to two.

Making the cut are CB Eric Allen and DL Richard Seymour.

Missing the cut are WR Andre Rison, G Steve Wisniewski, DT La’Roi Glover, DE Greg Townsend, DE Justin Tuck, DE Pat Swilling, and CB Albert Lewis.

Allen played the final four seasons of his four-year NFL career with the Raiders from 1998-2001. Those years coincided with much of the Raiders last successful seasons. Allen was a six-time Pro Bowler and one-time All Pro. He spent the bulk of his career with the Eagles (seven years).

Seymour also spent the final four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders. A career that spanned 12 seasons, the first eight of which were spent with the Patriots where he won three Super Bowls. Seymour is a three-time All Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, the final two Pro Bowl nods coming with the Raiders.

See all 26 semifinalists here.

The next step in the Selection Process comes when the Semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. That list increases to 18 Finalists with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, respectively.