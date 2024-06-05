Two races shortened under revised TT schedule

A brief downpour ended hopes of a second race on Wednesday [Isle of Man TT Races]

Organisers of the Isle of Man TT races have issued a new schedule for Thursday after the first Superstock race had to be postponed for a second time due to rain.

The changes will see racing get underway at 11:20 BST with the shortened two-lap second Sidecar race.

That is set to be followed by the first three-lap Superstock race at 13:00 and the second Supersport race 15:30, which has been reduced to three laps.

Roads around the entire 37.73-mile (60km) course will be closed by 10:00, followed by a solo warm up lap at 10:30.

Ryan and Callum Crowe will be looking to score another win in the second Sidecar race [Isle of Man TT Races]

Clerk of Course Gary Thompson opted to use the contingency day following disruption to the racing schedule on both Tuesday and Wednesday due to rain.

The postponement came after Michael Dunlop rewrote the history books by eclipsing his uncle Joey's 26 wins in Wednesday's rescheduled Supertwin race.

Michael Dunlop has won two races so far this TT, losing out to Peter Hickman in Sunday's Superbike race after the Ballymoney man suffered an issue with his visor while leading.

Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe took the took spot in the first Sidecar race this year, the first Manxmen to stand on the top spot on the podium since Dave Molyneux's last win in 2014.

