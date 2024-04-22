Two race car drivers arrested after crash in Sri Lanka kills 7, injures 20

April 22 (UPI) -- Two drivers participating in a supercross race in Sri Lanka have been arrested after a crash they were involved in killed seven people and injured around 20 others on the weekend, authorities said.

The crash occurred between 2:30 and 3 p.m. local time Sunday during the Fox Hill Super Cross race being held by the Sri Lanka Military Army Academy in Diyatalawa, a city located in the central highlands of Sri Lanka about 193 miles east of the capitol Colombo.

Sri Lanka Police said Monday in a statement that the two cars, identified by the racing numbers 196 and 05, collided, causing at least one of the vehicles to veer off the track and into a group of spectators.

An 8-year-old girl was among the dead, authorities said.

The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Diyathalawa Hospital where the 20 injured victims were also hospitalized for treatment. Their conditions were unknown.

Authorities said the drivers had been held by police since the crash, which is still under investigation.