Two questions should guide Texas A&M Aggies when deciding Jimbo Fisher's fate | Toppmeyer

When Texas A&M’s administration considers football coach Jimbo Fisher’s future, two questions matter:

Do Aggies brass and their well-heeled donors truly believe Fisher will turn this program around, if given a seventh season in 2024?

If not, can one of the NCAA’s richest athletic departments unearth $77 million to fire Fisher and pay a buyout of historic proportions?

If the answer to the first question is no, and the answer to the second question is yes, then stick a quarter in the coaching carousel and put it into motion.

Buyout aside, the Aggies will never have a more opportune moment to fire Fisher. Michigan State and Northwestern are the only programs with coach openings. Texas A&M is a better job than either. A few more Power Five jobs likely will open this month, but none that trumps Texas A&M. The Aggies would be the job opening of the 2023 carousel.

The Aggies are perennial underachievers, and Fisher has spent six years fighting hard to uphold that reputation. With the right coach in place, though, Texas A&M enjoys enough recruiting, facilities and financial advantages to transform into perennial contender for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Next year’s coaching carousel projects to be more crowded. Florida’s Billy Napier will enter 2024 in make-or-break mode. Oklahoma and Southern Cal, like the Gators, will have third-year coaches who are receiving unsatisfactory reviews.

Wait-til-next-year is the Texas A&M’s unwritten slogan, but waiting until 2024 to fire Fisher would invite more competition for replacement candidates.

I come up empty on reasons to think 2024 would be much different than a repeat of this season. Fisher is 15-15 in his last 30 games, and his overall record at A&M is three games worse than predecessor Kevin Sumlin’s through this point in his tenure.

When a coach shows you they’re the face of mediocrity, believe it, and Fisher has shown us time and again.

Adding insult to mediocrity, Texas football is having a moment in Steve Sarkisian’s third season. Come next fall, the Longhorns can rub their success in the Aggies' face, as members of the SEC.

If a coach’s buyout is the best reason for retaining him, then you don’t have much of a reason. How ironic it would be if the Aggies retained Fisher out of a sudden urge of fiscal conservatism. The Aggies repeatedly tossed financial caution into the wind while engaging in what amounted to contract negotiation malpractice.

Texas A&M became a trendsetter by luring Fisher out of Florida State in 2017 with a 10-year, fully-guaranteed contract. Then, in 2021, the Aggies needlessly awarded Fisher a new, richer 10-year deal, even though he had seven seasons remaining on the original deal.

Don’t play the pauper now.

I don’t know whether a 7-5 or 8-4 season would encourage Aggies donors to part with more cash, but I believe A&M could raise the money, if the motivation for change was great enough.

The Aggies’ athletic department operated at a $15.5 million surplus in 2022, and that's just the tip of the war chest for this revenue giant.

When the Aggies' Kyle Field renovation had a price tag of $485 million, donations soared. Four times in the past eight years, Texas A&M collected more than $85 million in contributions. Winning conference championships eludes the Aggies, but they know how to pass the offering plate.

In a three-year span from 2017-19, the Aggies reported a revenue sum of $637.1 million, compared to $481.3 million in expenses.

So, don’t tell me the Aggies can’t afford to send Fisher, 58, off to an early retirement at El Rancho Del Buyout.

Fisher’s buyout would be a record-breaking amount this year. And next year. And the year after that. And so on.

Eventually, the Aggies will make history. As former Florida athletics director Jeremy Foley liked to say, what must be done eventually should be done immediately.

If money isn’t the holdup, then why would A&M retain Fisher for another season?

Perhaps, A&M’s administration and donors have learned to live with seven- or eight-win seasons. They ought to be used to them, at least. With few exceptions, that’s been the Aggies’ reality since the Southwest Conference’s dissolution.

Or, maybe enough people believe Fisher can solve this with one more go. Consider me skeptical.

True, three of the Aggies’ losses came by seven points or fewer, but Fisher has perfected the narrow loss. Quarterback Conner Weigman’s Week 4 injury affected the offense. He’s set to return next season. But, the Aggies already had lost to Miami before Weigman’s injury.

Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) should beat Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday to continue its march to a seven- or eight-win season. But, those two questions will linger.

Can Fisher fix this?

If not, can the Aggies afford to make a change?

I’m thinking the answers are no – and yes.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist.



This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jimbo Fisher hot seat: Two questions should guide Texas A&M football