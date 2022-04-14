Two quarterbacks will be attending the 2022 NFL draft, and one is a surprise

The list of prospects attending the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas has been announced, and it's just as notable for who is not planning to attend as it is for who is.

The NFL released a list of 21 players scheduled to attend. On the list are two quarterbacks — and it might not be the two you see most commonly atop mock drafts.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is on the list of 21. So is Ole Miss' Matt Corral. But Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was not listed.

This could mean a number of things. One possibility that can't be dismissed is that the league's view of Pickett as a prospect is lower than the draft media contingent is. But it's certainly possible that Pickett doesn't care to attend the draft and prefers to be around friends or family or both for his big day.

According to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now, Pickett plans to be in his hometown in New Jersey with his family and fiancée on draft weekend.

In fact, it's arguable that Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson — the possible No. 1 selection — actually attending the event is somewhat rare, at least compared to recent years, when many top prospects have skipped the event.

But Corral, our No. 43 overall prospect, being invited is interesting. He's shown up in some first-round projections recently, but it's not a universal belief that he's assured of being taken in Round 1, even considering that he plays the most important position in the sport.

Typically, though, prospects invited to the draft are viewed as having a decent chance of hearing their name called in the first 32 selections.

Aidan Hutchinson might be the first No. 1 pick to actually attend the NFL draft since Kyler Murray in 2019. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another highly regarded prospect, Georgia EDGE Travon Walker — our No. 7 overall prospect and a possible top-five selection — wasn't on the NFL's list. He's our highest-rated prospect not attending, followed by Washington CB Trent McDuffie (our No. 10 prospect), LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 12), Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning (No. 13) and Michigan DB Dax Hill (No. 16).

Story continues

Some players such as Washington CB Kyler Gordon, Boston College OL Zion Johnson and Georgia LB Nakobe Dean are attending, and they're not viewed as iron-clad, no-doubt first-rounders.

Here's the full list in alphabetical order:

Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Boston College OL Zion Johnson

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

Utah LB Devin Lloyd

USC WR Drake London

Alabama OL Evan Neal

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Liberty QB Malik Willis

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt