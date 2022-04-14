Two quarterbacks will be attending the 2022 NFL draft, and one is a surprise
The list of prospects attending the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas has been announced, and it's just as notable for who is not planning to attend as it is for who is.
The NFL released a list of 21 players scheduled to attend. On the list are two quarterbacks — and it might not be the two you see most commonly atop mock drafts.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is on the list of 21. So is Ole Miss' Matt Corral. But Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was not listed.
This could mean a number of things. One possibility that can't be dismissed is that the league's view of Pickett as a prospect is lower than the draft media contingent is. But it's certainly possible that Pickett doesn't care to attend the draft and prefers to be around friends or family or both for his big day.
According to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now, Pickett plans to be in his hometown in New Jersey with his family and fiancée on draft weekend.
In fact, it's arguable that Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson — the possible No. 1 selection — actually attending the event is somewhat rare, at least compared to recent years, when many top prospects have skipped the event.
But Corral, our No. 43 overall prospect, being invited is interesting. He's shown up in some first-round projections recently, but it's not a universal belief that he's assured of being taken in Round 1, even considering that he plays the most important position in the sport.
Typically, though, prospects invited to the draft are viewed as having a decent chance of hearing their name called in the first 32 selections.
Another highly regarded prospect, Georgia EDGE Travon Walker — our No. 7 overall prospect and a possible top-five selection — wasn't on the NFL's list. He's our highest-rated prospect not attending, followed by Washington CB Trent McDuffie (our No. 10 prospect), LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 12), Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning (No. 13) and Michigan DB Dax Hill (No. 16).
Some players such as Washington CB Kyler Gordon, Boston College OL Zion Johnson and Georgia LB Nakobe Dean are attending, and they're not viewed as iron-clad, no-doubt first-rounders.
Here's the full list in alphabetical order:
Mississippi QB Matt Corral
Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Georgia DT Jordan Davis
Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu
Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
Washington CB Kyler Gordon
Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Boston College OL Zion Johnson
Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson
Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis
Utah LB Devin Lloyd
USC WR Drake London
Alabama OL Evan Neal
Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Liberty QB Malik Willis
Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt