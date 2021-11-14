Here are the two quarterbacks Vikings GM Rick Spielman went to see this week:

Vikings GM Rick Spielman’s reported scouting travels have a common theme: the visits often involve quarterback prospects.

Spielman went to Syracuse to watch Liberty QB Malik Willis against the Orange in September and traveled to Nevada to watch QB Carson Strong vs. UNLV. On Thursday, he added two more to the list: North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

These four QB’s will at least be in the discussion for QB1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. But which ones will truly end up worthy of a first-round selection?

In the offseason, I will be writing up full profiles of the top players the Vikings should target. For today, let’s take a brief look at Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.

QB Kenny Pickett

Photo: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

A three-star recruit out of New Jersey, Pickett has started for the Panthers for four seasons, including four starts as a true freshman in 2017. Of all the top quarterback prospects in this class, Pickett has the most fascinating trajectory.

If he were to have declared for the 2021 draft, Pickett likely would have been a mid-round selection. This season, he has had a breakout year reminiscent of players like Mac Jones and Dwayne Haskins. Through 10 games, Pickett has thrown for 3,517 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions. Not only have the stats been stellar, but the performance has as well. Pickett has incredible poise in the pocket and the requisite playmaking ability you want to see from your quarterback.

Pickett’s arm strength is adequate but it’s not a strength. His deep ball has a steep arc and he doesn’t whip the ball as much as you would like to see. His lack of arm strength will limit him on tight-window throws and ones outside the numbers.

Pickett’s age and hand size will presumably be criticized leading up to the NFL draft. At 23 years old, Pickett would be one of the oldest prospects at his position and the late rise could give some teams caution.

Story continues

The minimum threshold for a quarterbacks hand size has been perceived to be nine inches. Per Eric Edholm of Yahoo, Pickett’s hand size is 8 1/4 inches, which would tie the smallest ever mentioned at the combine. For reference, Daunte Culpepper was consistently criticized for having small hands. His hands were measured at 9 1/2 inches which are considerably larger than Pickett’s. Is it a big deal long term? That is up for debate, but among NFL decision-makers it will be a major talking point.

QB Sam Howell

Photo: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Howell had an interesting recruitment. He committed to Florida State, but once Mack Brown and Phil Longo got to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, they sold him on Longo’s high-powered offense. He then flipped to the Tar Heels — just days before the first signing period.

North Carolina’s offense is limited in the number of plays it runs, which makes evaluating Howell simultaneously difficult and interesting. Everything revolves around pre-snap reads and lining up properly against the front and coverage.

Running this offense presents a challenge. Howell does a good job reading the coverage pre-snap, but he isn’t asked to make any challenging reads post-snap, nor does he utilize NFL-style progressions.

While the offense does limit Howell’s growth and ability to get a true feel for who Howell is as a prospect, there are positives to his game. Howell has an NFL arm that can make all the necessary throws. He has the ability to zip an out route and lay touch on the deep ball. What makes him such a difficult case study is you won’t see much movement in his weaknesses while his strengths are still there. He will need a coaching staff willing to give him time to learn and grow.

1

1