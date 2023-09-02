Two quarterbacks made big impressions in New Hampstead's win over Bradwell

The Savannah area has become a hotbed for high school quarterback talent with players like Benedictine's Luke Kromenhoek and Calvary's Jake Merklinger ranked among the Top 10 signal callers in the country.

On Friday night, some lesser-known quarterbacks stepped into the spotlight in New Hampstead's 42-25 non-region win at Bradwell.

In his second career start, New Hampstead's RaShawn Truell completed 17 of 31 passes for 213 yards and three scores, with one interception. Bradwell's Christopher Garrett put on a show as the senior threw for a career-high 360 yards — completing 18 of 36 passes with thee scoring strikes.

Bradwell's Tyon Jones had six catches for 163 yards and two scores and Bryant Thomas had seven for 105 yards.

"I think this was a great learning experience for us, coming into a hostile environment and gutting out a win," New Hampstead coach Kyle Hockman said. "Bradwell has a dang good quarterback (Garrett) and some excellent receivers, and they are going to score a lot of points this year. But RaShawn is also a heck of a player. He's fun to coach because he understands the game so well, and has the ability to extend plays."

Jamari Bonaparte (nine rushes for 85 yards) got things going with a 47 yard scoring run on the Phoenix's first possession. Truell had a pair of scoring passes to Malachi Lonnon (7 receptions for 77 yards) and one to Nate Pearson in the last seconds of the first half. Jaylen Hampton had 5 catches for 55 yards and converted a 4th and 4 in spectacular fashion with a 59-yard second quarter touchdown run as New Hampstead improved to 2-0.

New Hampstead quarterback Rashawn Truell looks to pass the ball on Friday, September 1, 2023 against Bradwell Institute in Hinesville.

Truell, a junior, had been a backup to Pauly Seeley, the Phoenix star now playing at Wofford.

"I had a lot of confidence coming into the season because I learned so much playing with Pauly," Truell said. "And I feel event better after these first two games. We have all seniors on the offensive line, and I've got playmakers like Jaylen (Hampton), Malachi (Lonnon), Jamari (Bonaparte) and Kamari Maxwell (who had 63 offensive yards and a 22-yard touchdown run) who make our offensive dangerous."

Bradwell Institute's Jaidyn Henderson makes a catch for the touchdown against New Hampstead on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Hinesville.

Both offenses played well, but the Phoenix defense, led by Kyron Anderson, Aaziah Scott, Kameron Blake-Mazes and Jordan Sonnabend were able to make some critical stops that made the difference.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

