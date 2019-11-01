Take Two: Is any program out front for OT Landon Tengwall?

Ywexds2famgwtcetyrcb

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

THE STORYLINE

Landon Tengwall has 30 offers. But in recent weeks, the 2021 four-star offensive lineman trimmed his extensive list to only three schools: Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout, who’s ranked No. 54 nationally in the junior class and is the eighth-best offensive tackle, has been busy taking visits and getting a much better feel for all three programs.

Notre Dame is coming off a bad loss to Michigan, but Tengwall has to like the development of offensive linemen in South Bend and the academics offered there.

Penn State has developed an outstanding relationship with the Olney Good Counsel recruit, the coaching staff has had him to campus and he’s clearly a top priority in the class. Plus, the Nittany Lions remain undefeated and are clearly on an upswing nationally.

Those two are believed to have a slight edge over Michigan, which has a ton to offer as well and playing for coach Jim Harbaugh cannot be discounted.

Is this a Penn State/Notre Dame battle to the end? Can Michigan keep pace, or does one team in particular have the lead in Tengwall’s recruitment?

FIRST TAKE: ADAM FRIEDMAN, MID-ATLANTIC RECRUITING ANALYST

“This is the type of kid who commits now and his recruitment wouldn’t be over. It’s something to continue to keep an eye on. Notre Dame and Penn State mostly have the lead, but Michigan has had momentum at various points. At this point, it seems like more of a Notre Dame/Penn State battle.

“I thought since early on Penn State would be the spot where he ends up, but Notre Dame has a lot to offer. He’s visited Penn State more, but the way Notre Dame has recruited offensive linemen over the last five years really helps its case - but his relationships at Penn State are stronger. I get the sense that this could keep going back and forth between those two schools, but definitely Michigan cannot be counted out yet.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM

“The way Penn State is playing has certainly got to be attractive to the kid. Notre Dame’s recent success with OL is also attractive, although the O-line coach who made Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey is not there anymore.

“Penn State might have the edge with the way its playing, especially after Tengwall saw Notre Dame’s poor performance against Michigan. But any kid who is serious about Notre Dame is also serious about the academics that school offers. It’s going to be very close over the coming months, but I will still give the edge to Penn State.”