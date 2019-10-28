Take Two: Can any program challenge Texas for Brockermeyers?

Okdevck7ejpeb4jcvgpp

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

TAKE TWO: Is Penn State team to beat for TE Theo Johnson?

THE STORYLINE

Tommy Brockermeyer is the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 class, a massive 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect who is supremely talented and ranked fifth overall.

He’s also a Texas legacy and the family has an abundance of connections to the Longhorns including having a brother, Luke, on the team already.

But this past weekend, Brockermeyer and his brother, James, a three-star offensive lineman also in the 2021 class, visited LSU and we all know how successful the Tigers have been in recruiting recently.

In one of the biggest surprises in recent recruiting history, LSU landed the commitment of five-star tight end Arik Gilbert last week although many felt he was a virtual lock to Alabama.

There are plenty of programs after the Brockermeyer brothers and since they’re 2021 prospects, they aren’t expected to make any commitments in the near future.

Can LSU or another team make a serious run and possibly land the pledges of James and Tommy Brockermeyer or is it almost a certainty that the two end up playing for the Longhorns?

FIRST TAKE: SAM SPIEGELMAN, TEXAS & LOUISIANA ANALYST

“It’s obvious to connect them to Texas since they’re legacies, they have a brother on the current roster, they’ve visited Texas multiple times including this season but they’re still a long way from making any decisions or even narrowing the field.

“Schools like LSU are definitely in the mix with both brothers along with Oklahoma, Michigan, Iowa, Clemson and Alabama. I wouldn’t say LSU is now the team to beat by any means, but Texas has stiff competition from plenty of out-of-state schools.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR

“The two Brockermeyer brothers will probably end up at Texas. But you can’t count out LSU for anybody, especially after what we’re seeing with Gilbert and all these other guys they’re getting interest from.

“LSU recruits the state of Texas well and Texas hasn’t been that hot on the field recently but I still think the brothers are much more comfortable with the Texas staff and it’s going in that direction.”

