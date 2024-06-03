Two professional KCMO athletes hosting 2nd annual camp, block party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two professional athletes from Kansas City are hosting their camp in the city for the second straight year.

After the success of their inaugural camp in 2023, NBA forward Ish Wainright and NFL defensive end Charles Harris will be hosting their Winner’s Circle Week once again from June 27-30.

Harris went to Lincoln Prep for high school before going to the University of Missouri. Currently a free agent, he will be entering his eighth season in the NFL after stops with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

Wainright attended Raytown South for two years before transferring to the now defunct Montrose Christian School in Maryland. He then went to Baylor. He has played three seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Phoenix Suns and briefly with the Portland Trailblazers.

He is the son of the late KC basketball legend, Calvin Wainright.

The pair are expanding on last year’s camp, adding an extra event, making Winners Circle Week four days instead of three.

“The most important thing I learned is that this is needed, not just for the youth, not just for the ones that want to get looks, but the coaches, the city in general, non-athletes,” Harris said.

“It gives them a way out, a chance to give back to their own community. It’s needed for everybody. There’s been a lot of things going on in this city, but it’s still a beautiful city.”

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the camp is the fact that it’s based on more than just sports. The first day of the camp includes business development event where people have the chance to network with professional athletes, entrepreneurs and more.

“Athletes are process-oriented just as a small business owner is. I want teach them how they can mentally grow themselves. I want that to stick with them.”

Some of the other athletes from the metro area expected to be involved in the camp in some capacity are Ronnie Bell, Shaq Harrison, Christian Braun, Kendall Blanton and William Bradley-King.

But Harris says it’s bigger than an individual athlete or the name on the back of the jersey. It is unity that’s what makes this event. It’s about putting Kansas City on the map on an even larger scale.

“A lot of us play for other cities. Athletes have a pride about them and where they’re from,” Harris said. “Let’s change the narrative. It’s not our name. It’s Winner’s Circle. Winner’s Circle is a collective. It’s about those who have won and are going to win.”

Harris emphasized being competitive and bringing people within the community as some of the most important parts of Winner’s Circle.

“We want to really breed competition. There will be different awards to incentivize the youth for coming out. We want to get more local businesses involved, give the youth a chance to be showcased, bring more community leaders, bring more legends.”

The list of events includes:

June 27 – Business Development Event

June 28 – Celebrity Basketball Game

June 29 – Youth Basketball Clinic

June 29 – Legacy Makers Block Party

June 30 – Youth Football Clinic

For more information about Winner’s Circle Week, you can click here.

