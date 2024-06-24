Two prodigious young talents have given their word to Real Madrid

Two of world football’s most highly-regarded young talents have informed La Liga giants Real Madrid of their eagerness to join the club.

First up comes a player to have been tipped for a move to Spain’s capital for some time now, in Leny Yoro.

Lille sensation Yoro is a man in demand across the continent, ahead of the expiration of his contract at The Stade Pierre-Mauroy in 12 months’ time.

As revealed by The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, speaking to ‘inakiangulo’ on X on Monday, though, the 18-year-old has informed the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid themselves that he only has eyes for Los Blancos.

🚨 NEW: Leny Yoro has now informed Lille, PSG, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid that he ONLY wants to join Real Madrid. @MarioCortegana, @inakiangulo pic.twitter.com/uLr6sLP5Ml — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 24, 2024

And Yoro is not the only one…

Also inching ever closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabéu, it is understood, is River Plate prodigy Franco Mastantuono.

Breakthrough attacking talent Mastantuono, too, has been on the radar of the board at Real Madrid for some time now.

And, as per a report from Marca, the 16-year-old is now the subject of direct negotiations, amid efforts on the part of the La Liga champions to lower his price-tag from €45 million to €25 million.

Any deal between the clubs would see Mastantuono remain on loan in his home country of Argentina with River Plate for another year.

And, crucially, it is once again concluded that:

‘The footballer’s desire is none other than to play for Real Madrid.’

Conor Laird | GSFN