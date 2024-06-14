The two priority targets for FC Barcelona this summer – report

It is hardly a secret that FC Barcelona would love to reinforce their squad in the summer. Irrespective of their financial limitations, the Catalan giants are working to find some resources to use. Eventually, Barcelona hope to have enough funds to back them up so that they can pursue their favorite targets.

Furthermore, another hardly well-kept secret is that Barcelona wish to reinforce two positions in particular. One of those positions is that of the defensive pivot, and the other is that of the left-winger. For Barcelona and new head coach Hansi Flick, both these positions are essential when it comes to recruitment.

Now, as per the latest information provided by Alex Pintanel, it appears that the two priority targets for each position have been revealed. For the defensive pivot position, Hansi Flick continues to think of Joshua Kimmich as the best option, and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams to be the team’s left-winger.

The new Barcelona head coach has experience with Joshua Kimmich from his time in Bayern Munich, and even with Germany. However, given how expensive the hypothetical operation could end up being, it is still too early to see if Barcelona can even pursue it with full integrity.

As for the other priority target, Nico Williams, Barcelona see him as a star for the future. Already a mainstay of the Spanish National team with Lamine Yamal, the 21-year-old Athletic Club winger has a lot of quality and a lot of years ahead of him. He also provides a level of dynamism that none of Barça’s current left-wingers seem to possess.

However, as of right now, Barcelona is yet to take any definitive step in the direction of either player. The 29-year-old Bayern star and the promising 21-year-old from Athletic Club are both seen as priority targets for Barça, but just as the Catalan club continues to work towards returning to the 1:1 rule, they must make sure to tread lightly and not spend haphazardly.