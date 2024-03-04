After two predictions, Sooners are gaining momentum with four-star DT Kole Briehler

Aside from the warmer weather and the fact we inch closer to the Oklahoma spring game, March is a pivotal month in the college football calendar. Players who have been recruited, gone on visits, and received offers are inching ever closer to deciding where to play their college ball.

There’s been a flurry of top school lists as most of the upcoming senior class is slowly whittling their recruitment.

We’re also likely to see increased projections and predictions from recruiting insiders as pictures become clearer.

For the Sooners, that’s precisely the case. Oklahoma is looking like the team to beat for Rivals four-star defensive lineman Kole Briehler out of New Jersey.

Briehler is a tough football player with plenty of size and a frame that could add more to allow him to be a mainstay in the teeth of the Sooner’s defense.

Briehler has adequate play strength for a high schooler, and it shows on his tape already. He’s got enough size to play defensive tackle in four-man alignments and defensive end in three-man fronts.

Up front in the 2025 recruiting class, Oklahoma has earned pledges from defensive tackle Ka'Mori Moore and Alexander Shieldknight.

At this point it looks like the Sooners are the trending favorite for the New Jersey defensive tackle from the Hun School, the same spot that 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland hails from.

Richard Schnyderite and Parker Thune of Rivals dropped in a Futurecast for Briehler to land with the Sooners early Monday morning.

New #Sooners Rivals FutureCast ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2025 DT Kole Briehler

6’3” / 270

🏫 Hun School (Princeton, NJ)

✍️ By Richard Schnyderite

🎤⬇️ National Recruiting Analysthttps://t.co/qwezwbwFig#XXV pic.twitter.com/SPxVCfZfUk — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 4, 2024

No decision is imminent, but Briehler has already visited Norman. He also visited Michigan and has a trip to Ohio State on deck in a few weeks. The Sooners are in a good spot, but this race is far from over.

Kole Briehler’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 — 18 7 247Sports 3 — 56 18 247 Composite 3 472 47 13 On3 Recruiting 3 — 65 23 On3 Industry 3 535 48 17

Vitals

Hometown Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-3 Weight 270 pounds

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 14, 2023

Notable Offers

Twitter

