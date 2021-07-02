Two potential offensive lineman that could commit to Texas on July 2

Over the last few days, the Longhorns missed out on three 2022 targets to other programs.

Three-star defensive lineman Kheanist Thompson chose to commit to UCF, four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks announced his commitment to Ohio State and big-bodied offensive lineman Cameron Williams decided to commit to Oregon on Thursday.

Williams arguably stung the most out of the three, although Texas joined the party late and offered him on May 5. However, the Longhorns should have a much better day on Friday.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Cole Hutson and three-star offensive tackle Connor Robertson are scheduled to announce their commitments on July 2. The Longhorns are in solid standings with each player and realistically could land both commitments in the same day.

Hutson is a 6-foot-5, 312-pound Frisco native that is rated the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 cycle. He’s a three-sport athlete in football, baseball and track and field. In 2020, he earned first-team all-district honors as a junior for Frisco High School. Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Alabama remain involved in his recruitment as well.

Robertson is a local product out of Westlake High School. The 6-foot-4, 296-pound offensive lineman started at right tackle as a junior and helped Westlake to the Texas 6A D-1 state championship. Stanford and Texas appear to be the primary players in his recruitment.

Texas is of course still in the mix for big names such as Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks, but landing Hutson and Robertson on Friday would be a huge win for the Longhorns and offensive line coach Kyle Flood.