Two potential kickoff times announced for Tennessee-South Carolina

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) has three regular-season games remaining during the 2022 campaign.

The Vols will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11. Kickoff is slated for noon EST (CBS).

Tennessee will play at South Carolina Nov. 19.

The Southeastern Conference announced two potential kickoff times for the Tennessee-South Carolina matchup. Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks will either be at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN) or 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire