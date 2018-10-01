Two positives and two negatives from Warriors' preseason opener

OAKLAND -- The Warriors blew a 12-point lead in their preseason opener, a 114-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at Oracle Arena.

If that feels familiar, it's because it is. The Warriors last season made a semi-habit of giving back substantial leads, including giving back a 15-point lead over the final 13 minutes of the season opener against the Rockets.

This one, though, fell not on the rotation players but mostly on those fighting for playing time or trying to earn a job in the NBA.

Here are two positives and two negatives that can be taken from Game 1 of the preseason.

POSITIVES

The All-Stars looked the part

Point guard Stephen Curry made his first four 3-point shots. He played 20 minutes and finished with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep. He added four assists, one steal and one block.

Forward Kevin Durant was his usually efficient self, totaling 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting (2-of-3 from deep), adding four rebounds and three assists and one steal in his 20 minutes.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He made a beautiful block to turn away an Andrew Wiggins' post-up attempt in the opening minutes.

Forward Draymond Green was all over the place, as is his custom, in his 20-minute stint. He scored only 2 points, but passed for a game-high eight assists -- one more than the Timberwolves' starting five rang up in 109 cumulative minutes.

"I am very happy to have the roster that we have," coach Steve Kerr joked. "The continuity. It's nice to be able to throw lineups out there that have been together for a couple of years at least. It's a big part of this game. It's building momentum and building knowledge within in a group. These guys are sharp and they are very comfortable playing together."

Iguodala and Livingston looked fresh

Andre Iguodala will turn 35 this season. Shaun Livingston turned 33 three weeks ago. They are the resident codgers on the oldest team in the league.

They didn't look the least bit ancient.

Iguodala, who missed six postseason games with a deep knee bruise, took it upon himself to undergo some therapy after the season. On first look, the work was worth it. The Warriors had to take delight in his soaring jam of a Quinn Cook lob in the second quarter.

Iguodala played 10 minutes, submitting 4 points (2-of-3 from the field, 0-1 from deep), two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Livingston played nine minutes, totaling 6 points (2-of-3 from the field, 2-of-2 from the line), two assists and one steal. He also threw down a dunk.

It was his activity on both ends that was impossible to ignore. He did a nice job harassing Jeff Teague and also Wiggins. His lone turnover came on a pass that surprised an open Durant.

NEGATIVES

Bad luck for Jerebko

The Warriors went after Jonas Jerebko because they like his versatility -- he can play anywhere in the frontcourt -- and his marksmanship from beyond the arc. It's his shooting that is most needed, as bench scoring has been an ongoing weakness.

The 6-foot-10 veteran entered in the second quarter, played a total of 14 minutes and missed all three of his shots, including a 3-point attempt. He did, however, chip in three rebounds and one assist.

What's worse, there may be a reason for his errant shots.

Seconds after he entered the game, Jerebko came up limping. He and one of the Timberwolves banged knees.

"It was like the very first play," Jerebko told NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's not good right now, but I don't think it's going to be that bad."

Jerebko may be fine. But if he's limited in practice on Monday, we'll know why.

Blame it on the bench

With the Warriors up 88-79 and 6:29 remaining in the third quarter, Kerr decided he had seen enough of his starters. Four subs entered and it did not go well.

Minnesota needed less than five minutes to pull into a 91-91 tie, and a 15-4 run allowed them to close the quarter with a 94-92 lead.

"I didn't do them any favors," Kerr said of his bench. "Taking all the starters all out basically at once, I wouldn't normally do that. Butt just felt like it was the right time to remove the starters. I put them in a tough spot. We lost some rhythm and we did a good job fighting back, but that was the key stretch of the game for sure."

A couple telling numbers: Warriors starters shot 58.8 percent (10-of-17) from deep, while the reserves were at 11.8 percent (2-of-17). The Warriors reserves where whistled for 15 fouls, while Minnesota's bench was hit with only six.