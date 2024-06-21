Two positions where Marc Casado can shine for Barcelona – report

The necessary steps that FC Barcelona definitely have to take moving forward are quite clear. No longer can they rely on massive signings to bail them out, and must instead return to their roots. For Barcelona, those roots lie in the very academy and youth ranks of the club that have produced many of the sport’s greatest players.

One of the names that will undoubtedly have a lot of trust from within Barcelona moving forward is 20-year-old midfielder Marc Casado. The first captain of Barcelona Atletic, the defensive midfielder is regarded as an extension of Rafa Marquez himself when he commands his team on the pitch while the coach stands on the sidelines.

In fact, Barcelona trust the abilities of the player so much that they have decided to prolong his stay at the club already. Just recently, the 20-year-old Spaniard ended up signing a renewal with FC Barcelona that keeps him at the club until 2028, and exponentially increases his chances of playing for the first team next season.

However, the question that many ask as a consequence of that revolves around being unsure of how exactly Casado will fit in the Barcelona first team led by Hansi Flick. That is where SPORT has managed to come in and highlight two positions where the player can deliver his services.

The primary, and priority, usage of Casado could be as one-half of Flick’s preferred double pivot system. For the former Bayern Munich coach, his reliance on the double pivot system is exactly what has allowed his teams to have the freedom and attacking creativity that they tend to have.

Casado, naturally, would be a very good fit for the new Barcelona coach if he manages to impress. However, there is another role that Marc Casado can aspire to: right-back.

Over the course of his journey under Rafa Marquez, the Barcelona Atletic coach managed to transform Marc Casado into a much more versatile player who is quite capable of operating as a makeshift right-back if needed.

Coincidently, Barcelona are looking for fullbacks to secure as per reports. Hansi Flick wants a more defensive-minded option in the team as well, and courtesy of Casado’s versatility and adaptable profile, he can offer such a solution.

However, while his renewal may be signed, and while the player himself may be a versatile profile, everything will depend on how he manages to impress Flick during the pre-season.