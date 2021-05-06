Two positions on the Vikings that may have not been filled through the draft

Minnesota had 11 picks when the 2021 draft was all done. With those choices, the Vikings made moves to revamp the offensive line and add interesting depth players for next season.

Not only that, but the Vikings made sure to add draft capital to the quarterback position by taking Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond in the third round. Mond has high potential and could be the future starting quarterback in Minnesota.

Minnesota even made sure to add some decent punt return and kick return prospects.

That said, there are still some holes on the Vikings. Here are two that may still be problem areas after the draft:

Defensive end

Nov 1, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) causes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) to fumble during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings had a great draft. They revamped the offensive line and even added an exciting quarterback prospect in Kellen Mond. However, the team did not land a defensive end until the third round of the NFL draft. It's not a given that Patrick Jones II, the team's third-round choice of defensive end — will start in 2021. It's also not a given that D.J. Wonnum and Stephen Weatherly will thrive in big roles. Despite a draft where Minnesota added a lot of talent, defensive end is still potentially a hole.

Wide receiver three

Iowa senior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a touchdown reception in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

20201212 Iowawisconsin

It'd be great if fifth-rounder Ihmir Smith-Marsette ended up being the wide receiver three. It would also be great if Bisi Johnson and Chad Beebe improved and became more than just serviceable wideouts. But those are risky bets to make. This is still a need for the Vikings.

1

1