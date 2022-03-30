Two players tied for lead after only five break par to start 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS, Ga. — Scorecards were as colorful as a Jackson Pollock painting during the first round of the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, with just five players of the 72 under par after the opening 18 holes.

Tied at 2 under atop the leaderboard are Alabama sophomore Benedetta Moresco and 16-year-old Anna Davis, who each signed for 2-under 70 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

“It was good out there today. I had really good putts from all around the green,” explained Moresco, who’s making her second ANWA appearance. “My key was keeping, like being patient on the golf course. I think that was the key.”

Moresco won The Ally earlier this year with the Tide in addition to three other top-10 finishes following a 2021 that featured SEC Freshman of the Year and first team all-conference honors. Her older sister, Angelica, also plays for Alabama. Currently ranked No. 2 on the AJGA Rolex Rankings, Davis won the Girls Junior PGA Championship last July to earn her first ANWA invite.

The trio of Michigan junior Hailey Borja, LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad, and China’s Xiaowen Yin are a shot back, T-3 at 1 under. China’s Liqi Zeng, Arizona State senior Alexandra Forsterling, and LSU junior Latanna Stone are T-6 at even par.

“My putting went really well. That’s basically what saved me all day,” explained Borja. “My caddie was really helpful with my yardages today, so a lot of good shots, but mostly my putting I think was best today.”

“I started off by missing two greens. I was like, ‘maybe this is how it’s going to be today,'” echoed Lindblad, who recently set a program record with her eighth collegiate win. “Just putted them off the fringe and made up and downs. It was kind of like that all day. Like I missed a few greens but still made up and down. It was pretty solid.”