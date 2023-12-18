Two players in portal say they’ll join Gophers; another one backs out

The Gophers football program on Sunday added a quarterback and a defensive back from the transfer portal but also lost a running back who a week earlier said he would transfer to Minnesota.

Logan Fife, who played in 12 games and started one at quarterback for Fresno State this year, and Jaionte McMillan, a cornerback from TCU, announced on the X platform on Sunday that they'll join the Gophers. However, running back Trent Howland, who gave the Gophers a verbal pledge last week, announced that he's withdrawing from the transfer portal and remaining at Indiana.

With the addition of Fife, the Gophers continued to remake their quarterback room for the 2024 season. Fife, 6-0 and 205 pounds, completed 52 of 91 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions this season. The Tracy, Calif., native has played in 21 career games, with five starts, and is 143-for-224 for 1,585 yards and six TDs with nine interceptions. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Fife is the second quarterback to announce he's transferring to Minnesota. New Hampshire three-year starter Max Brosmer announced on Dec. 3 that he'll join the Gophers for the 2024 season. Brosmer likely will enter 2024 as the front-runner for the starting job, while Fife might be in line to be the backup. With the two transfers, the Gophers will have four quarterbacks on their 2024 roster. Drake Lindsey of Fayetteville (Ark.) High School will be an incoming freshman, and Stillwater's Max Shikenjanski will be in his second season with the Gophers.

Quarterback was a key position for coach P.J. Fleck and his staff to address because 2023 starter Athan Kaliakmanis and true freshman Drew Viotto both entered the transfer portal. Senior Cole Kramer will start the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green on Dec. 26 in Detroit in his final game with the Gophers.

McMillan, 5-11 and 190 pounds, played 26 games over the past two seasons at TCU, making 16 tackles, intercepting one pass and breaking up four others. A product of Rockdale County High School in Conyers, Ga., McMillan was a walk-on at TCU.

Howland, 6-3 and 240 pounds, would have given the Gophers a bruising option at running back with Big Ten experience. The Joliet, Ill., native led Indiana with 354 rushing yards on 75 carries as a redshirt sophomore this season. The Hoosiers fired coach Tom Allen at the end of the season and hired Curt Cignetti from James Madison.

Howland is the second transfer player in as many days whose pledge to the Gophers lasted a week. On Saturday, Florida International defensive tackle Jordan Guerad, who committed to the Gophers last Sunday, flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Louisville.

The Gophers will announce their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday, the opening of the three-day early signing period.