The "King of Running Backs" returns! Henry went down with an injury in Week 8, but before then, he was having an MVP season. He totaled 937 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns in just eight games. He is the closest thing to LeBron James playing in the NFL... he is an absolute tank running the football!

If he can stay healthy, and the Titans can take early leads, there is no stopping them from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.