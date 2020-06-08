Two players could pass Reggie Jackson as A's best first-round pick ever

The A's have had a vast array of first-round draft picks who came, saw and got traded away. But there will still be bright lights in there that will always remain Bay Area legends.

For starters, one Reggie Jackson.

ESPN dubbed him the team's best first-round pick ever. And that's true … for now.

In 1966, the Green and Gold landed the right fielder with the No. 2 overall pick who would end up being a Hall of Famer and be nicknamed Mr. October for his unbelievable performance with the New York Yankees in 1977.

While he was with the A's for 10 seasons, including coming back in 1987, he slashed .262/.356/.490 with 269 home runs and 776 RBI.

His other resume attributes include a Hall of Fame induction, 14 All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger Awards and legendary status.



Jackson also cherished his years with the A's saying he will always have a special place in his heart. This was probably easy to say as he was part of Oakland's dynasty in the 1970s where the team won three consecutive World Series from 1972-74.



I'm a proud Oakland A with all the championship teams," he told The San Francisco Chronicle back in May.

Twelve-time All-Star and 1987 AL Rookie of the Year Mark McGwire could also be considered as he was the A's 10th overall pick in the 1984 MLB Draft.

Still, while Jackson currently holds the title for the best first-round draft pick, that could be short-lived as the team holds two very bright stars on their corners in Matt Olson and Matt Chapman at first and third base.

Olson was snagged in the first round (No. 47 overall) of the 2012 draft and he's already making a huge name for himself in the game.

The two-time Gold Glove Award winner over his last two seasons finished with an accumulated .256/.342/.495 line with 65 home runs.

For Chappy, the first-round, 25th overall pick in the 2014 draft, well -- he's earned two Platinum Gloves and an All-Star selection last season.

Both are free agents in 2024 which still gives them a decent amount of time to beat out Jackson for the best first-rounders for the A's. And who knows if there's an extension in their future with the Green and Gold.

