Two new plaintiffs will join the Brian Flores lawsuit on April 8

On February 1, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores sent the NFL reeling with an unprecedented lawsuit alleging racial bias in the hiring, compensation, and retention of Black head coaches. On April 8, two more coaches will give even more fuel to the landmark litigation.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two more plaintiffs will officially join the Flores lawsuit when Flores filed an amended complaint on April 8. The identities of the plaintiffs are not yet known (at least not by us).

The plaintiffs will alleging discriminatory bias in their failure to be hired for head-coaching jobs. The claims will include allegations aimed directly at the owners of the teams to be joined as defendants to the lawsuit. The two teams in question aren’t currently named as defendants by Flores, who has since become an assistant coach with the Steelers.

The original lawsuit, a class action filed by Flores, names the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos as defendants.

To summarize, two more coaches will be added as plaintiffs to the Flores lawsuit in the coming days. And two more teams will be added, but not necessarily teams that hired coaches during the most recently-completed hiring cycle.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m. ET: A prior version of this article explained that the new plaintiffs were denied head-coaching jobs in the most recently competed hiring cycle. We have since been told that’s not necessarily the case.

