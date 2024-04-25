Two Pittsburg Purple Dragons solidify their athletic future at the collegiate level

PITTSBURG, Ks. — On Wednesday afternoon, two Pittsburg Purple Dragon athletes signed to continue their athletic careers.

A signing ceremony was held for both Jacqueline Hall and Mason English to sign to the next level.

Hall is staying close to home as she will play basketball at Missouri Southern.

Meanwhile, English will be following in his older brother Marque’s footsteps by signing to play basketball at Link Year Academy in Branson. Link Year is a post-grad academy where athletes can further develop their skills before attending a university.

Both signees explained why they chose their school.

Jacqueline Hall said, “First off coach Russell coach, Porter coach. They’re all amazing coaches, and there are so many girls there that I’m looking forward to forming relationships with. I’m just so excited to make my game, like, to become the best basketball player I can be. And I know that they’re gonna help me do that. They’re going to support me.”

Mason English said, “How kind of work he liked, formed his body and kind of got his name out there and just how he became like, like more familiar with, like, himself. Like, I think he, like, found himself. And that’s what kind of like I want to do. and the campus, I like the people there are so nice. And they just make you feel so welcome.”

Hall says she plans to study Pre-Med and become a doctor.

English says he hopes to go D-1 after his time at Link Year.

