Two Philadelphia Phillies leading early MLB All-Star ballot voting

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Philadelphia Phillies are leading National League voting for their respective positions in the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot.

Phillies’ Bryce Harper is one of the leading vote-getters for the National League. In his first season as a full-time first baseman, Harper currently has over 396,000 more votes than Los Angeles Dodger Freddie Freeman, the NL’s starting first baseman in four of the five last All-Star Games.

Philadelphia Phillies star beginning rehab assignment in Reading

Harper has 1,110,562 votes. If he wins, he will become the first Phillie to win the fan vote at first base since 1993 when John Kruk won.

Harper has won the fan vote six times previously, five as an outfielder and once as a DH.

Alec Bohm leads all NL third basemen in voting right now with 1,012,174 votes. If Bohm wins he will become only the third Phillies third baseman since 1989 to win the All-Star fan vote.

Bohm has a more than 745,000 vote lead over current second-place third baseman Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.

Other Phillies who are in the top five of the fan vote include J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and Johan Rojas.

If Phase 1 of the voting concludes and Harper remains at the top, he will automatically receive a starting spot in the NL’s lineup for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

How to vote

Fans can vote for who they want to see in the 2024 MLB All-Star game at MLB.com. Fans can vote in each category up to 5 times a day until June 27 at noon EST. Phase 2 of voting begins on June 30 and runs until July 3, which allows fans to vote for the starters.

2024 MLB All-Star game details

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.