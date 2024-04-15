[Getty Images]

Liverpool fan and host of Redmen TV Dan Clubbe spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about the Reds' two defeats in the last week: "It's been a catastrophic week really.

"I didn't look at this week's fixtures and think: 'Well, this is clearly where it could unravel.' There were fixtures further down the line that you look at and think they look treacherous.

"Two games at Anfield - it's become normalised how good we are at Anfield..

"Two performances that haven't been befitting of Liverpool. It's made all the worse by the fact we are romanticising Jurgen Klopp's departure and then this has just brought us back down to earth with a bang.

"It's about as painful as it gets but hopefully there are more twists and turns to come.

"We know what it's like to try to hunt the juggernaut that is Manchester City down. But we live in hope that City will drop some points somewhere."