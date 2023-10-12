Two People Injured in Dock Collapse in New Bedford, Massachusetts

Two workers were injured, after a dock collapsed in New Bedford, Massachusetts on October 11, local media reported.

Firefighters were called to Hervey Tichon Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, following reports a dock gave way.

Emergency crews told local media that four workers were on the dock when it collapsed and fell into the water.

They said the part of the dock that collapsed was under construction at the time and that several fishing boats were attached to it.

Two of the workers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Credit: Carlos Pimental Felix and New Bedford Guide via Storyful