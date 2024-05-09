Two Pennsylvania natives to compete at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHTM) – 156 of the world’s top golfers will be competing at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club May 16-19.

Pennsylvania will be represented by two golfers, Braden Shattuck and Brendon Todd.

Shattuck from Aston, Pennsylvania is a 29-year-old club professional. Shattuck has played in three PGA Tour events.

Todd was born in Pittsburgh, but now resides in Athens, Georgia, moving out of the Keystone state when he was 11 years old. The 38-year-old attended the University of Georgia. Since going pro in 2007, Shattuck has three career wins with a total career earnings amount of $19,249,979.

Todd is currently ranked No. 54 in the FedEx Cup and the Comcast Business Tour. He has reached the top 10 twice this year.

The final two spots for the premiere competition will go to the winners of this week’s two PGA tour events. The Wells Fargo Championship and the Myrtle Beach Classic both run from May 9-12.

If someone wins who is already exempt, the alternate list will be used to determine who will qualify.

