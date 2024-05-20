Two Pennsylvania natives compete in PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHTM) – Two golfers hailing from Pennsylvania competed in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16-19.

Brendon Todd from Pittsburgh came in last place, 78th, with a +9 total. Todd had 293 strokes across the 72-hole event.

Braden Shattuck from Akron finished with a -1 total, coming in 72nd. Shattuck had 283 strokes.

Xaden Schauffele from La Jolla, California won the 2024 PGA Championship with a -21 total and 263 stroked. This marked Schauffele’s first PGA major win. He was awarded $3.3 million for the victory, bringing his season earnings to roughly $10.6 million.

