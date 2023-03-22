Two Penn State basketball players enter transfer portal

With the Micah Shrewsberry decision about staying or going to Notre Dame still unknown, two Penn State players have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Dallion Johnson and Caleb Dorsey were members of the 2020 recruiting class. They’ve decided they would like to test the waters elsewhere after not seeing much playing time this past season.

Both players are former three-star recruits who were brough in by former coach Pat Chambers. They had to play their freshman year under interim coach Jim Ferry and then spent the next two seasons coached by Shrewsberry.

These decisions likely come on the heels of not seeing much playing time this past season. Johnson had seen a prominent role during his sophomore year, starting 14 games and averaging 14.6 minutes per game. That was reduced to 8.7 minutes this season with zero starts.

Dorsey saw more playing time this past season than he ever had before at Penn State. He started nine games and averaged 12.0 minutes of floor time. However, he didn’t see action during any of the Big Ten Tournament or NCAA Tournment.

It’s not surprising that these players would enter the transfer portal. If Shrewsberry stays, neither were recruited by him and fits what he’s looking to build. Both have two years of eligibility remaining stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic that has granted players an extra year.

The transfer portal is still in the early stages for this offseason. Programs need to see how many available scholarships they’ll have and which players are departing.

By all measures, this shouldn’t be something alarming that signals Shrewsberry is definitely leaving Penn State. We’ll know that decision soon, but right now there are no indicators one way or another.

