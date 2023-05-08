Two Patriots rookies named to All-Draft Pick Team

The Athletic’s Diante Lee and Nick Baumgardner put together a list of their favorite picks of the 2023 NFL draft and created an All-Draft Pick Team with those players.

Of course, the Patriots had more bites at the apple than most with 12 total draft picks. It ultimately paid off with offensive guard Sidy Sow and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu both being recognized on the list.

Sow, a fourth-round pick, is listed as a guard, but he has the size and experience to swing over to the tackle position if needed. He flew under the radar a bit as an Eastern Michigan lineman, but he clearly has the potential to emerge into a serious contributor for a Patriots team with question marks at the tackle position behind Trent Brown and Riley Reiff.

Meanwhile, Mapu, a third-round draft selection, has the potential to fill the role as a speedy playmaker in the middle of the defense. But don’t mistake his speed for a lack of power. Mapu plays with rare strength for a player that weighs 216 pounds.

Quick reminder what Marte Mapu looked like playing downhill at @seniorbowl. 👀 219-pound men aren’t supposed to play that violent. https://t.co/h3sybovU5Z pic.twitter.com/mYKv0E8XSx — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 24, 2023

The Patriots had a solid draft considering they addressed the offensive line, boosted their defensive unit considerably, reloaded on special teams and took a couple of late fliers on two promising receivers in Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

Mapu, Sow and the other rookies on the roster will have an opportunity to make the sort of impact that could bring the Patriots’ organization back to relevance.

