Two Patriots ranked among Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded offensive rookies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Two Patriots ranked among PFF's five highest-graded offensive rookies in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots needed to have a stellar 2021 NFL Draft and, so far, the results have been quite positive.

After a couple years of lackluster drafting, the Patriots acquired at least three quality players in 2021 -- quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson -- while others could emerge in the next year or two.

Jones was the team's first-round pick at No. 15 overall. He was the first quarterback Bill Belichick had ever selected in the first round since he became Patriots head coach in 2000. Jones lived up to expectations and led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns.

Next Pats podcast: Mac Jones on Pro Bowl trash talk, Josh McDaniels leaving & offseason improvements | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Stevenson emerged as one of the best Day 3 picks of the draft. New England selected him out of Oklahoma in the fourth round and he provided much-needed depth and production at running back. Stevenson tallied 606 rushing yards (4.6 per carry) and five touchdowns in 12 games. His powerful running style helped him break tackles and pick up plenty of yards after contact.

Perry: Can the next Cooper Kupp be found in this year's draft?

Jones and Stevenson performed so well that they both ranked in the top five of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded offensive rookies for the 2021 campaign.

Stevenson (fourth round) and Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (second round) are the only players in the top five who weren't first-round picks.

The Patriots don't have much salary cap space to play with during the 2022 offseason. They had plenty of room last year and spent heavily to bring in players such as Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne and others. The Patriots' low amount of cap space makes the upcoming draft even more important. They need to match or even improve on the success of the 2021 class.

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Ty Law surprises Richard Seymour with Hall of Fame news

    Ty Law surprised Richard Seymour with the news of him being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and it made for a heartwarming moment between the former Patriots teammates.

  • Alabama basketball's Nate Oats: 'We're not playing you if you don't play defense. Period'

    Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats challenged his players to give better effort on defense or sit on the bench.

  • PFF: Improved O-line would have ‘disproportionate positive impact’ on Joe Burrow

    Bengals improving the line would have a bigger-than-expected impact.

  • Nancy Mulkey talks Senior Day and Washington's first conference victory

    Washington student-athlete Nancy Mulkey follows-up with Pac-12 Networks after Washington women's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 74-69 on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Seattle. Mulkey finishes with 11 points and five rebounds as UW improves to 6-14 overall and 1-11 in conference. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Five intriguing destinations for Tom Brady if he decides to play football in 2022

    Do you think Tom Brady will play football in 2022? Our DJ Bean thinks the door is still open and identifies five destinations that would create one final compelling chapter for the all-time great.

  • CPAC announces 2022 agenda, speakers

    Organizers of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have announced the full agenda and slate of speakers for this year's event, which will give several potential 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls face time with party activists.Former President Trump, who has delivered a keynote address at the event several times in recent years, will again headline the conference with a speech on Saturday.Breakout speeches and sessions will...

  • Firefighting boats are headed to the Felicity Ace, the burning ship in the Atlantic Ocean carrying 4,000 luxury vehicles

    The Felicity Ace cargo ship was carrying 4,000 Volkswagen Group cars, including Porsches, from Germany to the US when it caught fire near Portugal.

  • Why Mikaela Shiffrin bared her soul amid Olympic failure

    After an Olympics in which she failed to medal, Mikaela Shiffrin could have said nothing. Instead, she opted to tell her side of the story.

  • 4 quarterbacks the Panthers should consider in free agency

    Free agency may not present the best chance for the Panthers to find their quarterback. But if they're browsing, here are four names to keep an eye on.

  • Kim Kardashian's Sisters Have Unfollowed Kanye West Following Social Media Harassment

    After weeks of harassment from Kanye West towards his ex, Kim Kardashian, Kardashian's four sisters have unfollowed West on Instagram.

  • PA Preps High School Football Talk

    Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football now!SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!--------------------- What other coverage am I missing by not ...

  • B/R: Bills ‘need to grab’ Devonte Wyatt at 2022 NFL draft

    B/R: #Bills 'need to grab' Devonte Wyatt at 2022 NFL draft:

  • Oregon softball comes up clutch against Baylor, other takeaways from Texas road trip

    The 12th-ranked Ducks split Friday’s doubleheader against Baylor (6-2), losing the opener 3-0 and winning the second game 8-4.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers Add Brian Flores To Its Black Coaching Fiefdom

    Brian Flores, the Black coach who has become the symbol of standing against racism in the NFL because of his discrimination lawsuit, has landed a new gig as linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hiring puts him on the staff of Mike Tomlin, the winningest Black head coach in NFL history and who was, for a brief time after the firing of Flores by the Miami Dolphins and of David Culley by the Houston Texans, was the only Black head coach in the NFL. It also highlights how having a blac

  • RotoPat’s 2022 Rankings: Pre-Free Agency

    Patrick Daugherty checks in with his initial 2022 rankings, including top 25 QBs, top 40 RBs, top 60 WRs and top 25 TEs. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

  • 6 things that surprised me when I moved from Scotland to London

    Insider's Mikhaila Friel moved from Scotland to London in 2019. Many things surprised her about the UK capital, from the food to its green spaces.

  • Making Moves in Florida

    OU's efforts in Florida are easy to see since Brent Venables took over, and big-time Floridians will be in town soon.

  • Mueller: Flores hire a home run for Tomlin, Steelers

    Beaver County Times columnist Chris Mueller writes that the Steelers' hire of Brian Flores is a home run for the organization and Mike Tomlin.

  • Turkey's opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan's shadow

    A veteran Turkish political leader who has struggled for years to have President Tayyip Erdogan voted out of office says it is "very clear" that his dream is drawing nearer, even as doubts remain about whether he will be the main opposition candidate at presidential elections set for 2023. In an interview, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), confidently predicted victory at the polls as Turkey suffers economic hardships brought on by Erdogan's unorthodox monetary policies. The comments reinforce expectations Kilicdaroglu, 73, will be the presidential candidate of a six-party alliance in elections due by June 2023, though polls show several other opposition figures winning more support.

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. During a moving halftime tribute at Sunday's All-Star Game, 45 members of the 75th Anniversary Team — including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James — stood elbow to elbow on a giant circular stage in the middle of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.