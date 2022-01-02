These two Patriots players were fined for actions in Week 16 loss to Bills

Two Patriots players were fined for actions in Week 16 loss vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A couple New England Patriots players were hit with fines for their actions during the team's Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Starting center David Andrews and right tackle Trent Brown were both fined $10,3000 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike penalties, while Bills defensive lineman Efe Obada was fined $6,944 for hitting Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

#Patriots OL David Andrews was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting in the third quarter of last weekâ€™s game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2022

The NFL fined #Bills DL Efe Obada $6,944 for a hit on #Patriots QB Mac Jones last week.



No fine for Jerry Hughes for another hit on Jones, but Trent Brown was flagged and fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the ensuing scrum. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2022

Brown's penalty came soon after Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was not penalized for hitting Jones out of bounds late in the second quarter. The officials originally threw a flag on the play but then picked it up after coming together and discussing what happened.

Andrews' penalty came in the second half after Jones dove for a first down and a Bills player hit him late. Jones said after the game that he appreciated Andrews coming to his defense.

The Patriots are back in action Sunday afternoon when they host the last-place Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.