Two Patriots players leading positions in AFC Pro Bowl fan voting

Fans are making a strong case for at least two New England Patriots players to represent the AFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

In the current fan voting, Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon and legendary special-teamer Matthew Slater are both leading their positions with the most fan votes. As of Wednesday, Judon was hovering at 92,023 votes, while Slater had 25,046 votes.

These invitations look like lay-ups at this point for Slater, who has earned 10 Pro Bowl nods throughout his NFL tenure. Even at age 37, he’s still on top of his game and one of the key vocal leaders in the locker room for the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Judon trails only San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa with 13 sacks on the season. He’ll be looking to spring back in front when the Patriots travel to the desert for a head-to-head meeting with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

List

6 free agent receivers Patriots could target in 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire