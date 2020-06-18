These two Patriots greats are on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Two great New England Patriots players could soon get the call to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The official ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class was released earlier this week, and among the 78 players on the list are former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk and linebacker Andre Tippett.

Tippett was a defensive end at Iowa for three seasons from 1979 through 1981. He was a first team All-American in 1981, as well as a two-time All-Big Ten selection. Tippett played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Patriots and is a member of both the Patriots Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the best defensive players in Patriots history.

Faulk played four seasons at LSU and made an immediate impact, winning the 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year award. He earned three All-SEC first team selections and one first-team All-American selection. He tallied 5,157 total yards and 50 total touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Faulk brought his dual-threat skill set to the pros and was a very valuable running back for the Patriots. He played all 13 of his pro seasons with the Patriots and was often used on key third downs and in the red zone. Faulk was a reliable blocker, pass-catcher and kick returner. You could put Faulk in just about any situation and depend on him to make the right decisions. He won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and also is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

The other players on the 2021 ballot who played for the Patriots are Michael Bishop, Matt Cavanaugh, Kenneth Sims, Bob Golic, Vincent Brown, Antonio Langham, Tyrone Poole and Tony Franklin.

The final 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class will be revealed early next year, according to the National Football Foundation.

