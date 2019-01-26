Two Patriots finish top five in postseason PFF safety rankings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If a Patriots fan was asked halfway through the season what they thought of Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty this year, the answer likely wouldn't be nice.

In what's been a yearly tradition in New England, Chung, McCourty, and the rest of the Patriots defense looked shaky early on. They righted the ship as they entered the home stretch and are now playing their best football.

The duo's elevated play in the latter half of the regular season earned them two spots on Pro Football Focus's top five safeties of the postseason, ranking below only Tre Lewis of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tre Sullivan remains the highest-graded safety in the postseason pic.twitter.com/cVZWF1SOUk — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 26, 2019

The two finished the regular season similarly in terms of stats: Chung with three passes defended, an interception, and 84 tackles, and McCourty with four passes defended, an interception, and 82 tackles. Chung had nine tackles in two playoffs games, McCourty had 10.

Now, they're getting prepped for their biggest game of the year in Atlanta against the Rams, who will stress every level of this Patriots defense. Chung, McCourty, and teammates will have to play their best game of the year after playing a stellar three quarters against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

One of the best safety duos in the NFL, Chung and McCourty will try to ensure the Patriots leave with another ring.

