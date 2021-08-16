Two Patriots appear on ESPN’s all-value team for the 2021 season

The New England Patriots had an unorthodox offseason by handing out unusually large contracts to new players coming in.

Matthew Judon came in on a four-year deal for $54 million, Jonnu Smith is collecting $50 million on a four-year deal and Hunter Henry is making $37 million on a three-year deal. Players like Jalen Mills (four-year, $24 million) and Nelson Agholor (two-year, $22 million) also had large paydays.

Typically, the Patriots only work with team-friendly contracts and Tom Brady’s deals with the organization were the perfect example. Players have been willing to give discounts in exchange for winning and being a part of the Patriots’ culture.

Brady’s absence makes this a difficult feat now, but there are still a few players willing to give a hometown discount. Shaq Mason and David Andrews made ESPN’s all-value team for the 2021 season.

“The Patriots signed Mason to this extension in August 2018, one full year before he could hit the free-agent market,” Mike Tanier of ESPN began. “It looked like a whopper at the time, especially for a former fourth-round pick at the least glamorous (and perhaps least impactful) position on the field. But top guards now make upward of $14 million per year, while Mason will cost the Patriots roughly $10 million per year over the next two seasons. And he is one of the best in the business.

“To repeat the chorus, it pays to get young core veterans on long contracts before they get a chance to test the market.”

Mason’s deal isn’t at the top of the list for his position, but he’s still making great money. Andrews’ deal on the other hand, is much more team-friendly at $19 million for four years.

“Andrews missed the 2019 season with blood clots in his lungs and part of 2020 with a thumb injury,” Tanier continued. “Rather than test a free-agent market likely to be wary of his health history, Andrews re-signed with the Patriots for what sure looks like a hometown discount.

“Andrews and Mason have helped the Patriots’ offensive line rank in the top 10 in Football Outsiders’ adjusted line yards metric every year since they entered the NFL together in 2015. Their affordable contracts will allow them to provide stability for years to come.”

The Patriots have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and these value contracts help significantly in making that happen.

