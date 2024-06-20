Two Panther pitchers at the top of Class 3A

Jun. 19—The Panthers have had utilized 10 different pitchers this season and their prowess from the mound has shown.

Seniors Dylan Hoepker, left, and Cael Turner, below, are ranked at fifth and sixth, respectively, for strikeouts in Class 3A.

Nearly identical, Hoepker has thrown 52 with Turner at 51, each having pitched six games. Turner has a team-low 1.4 ERA, Hoepker with 1.6.

Closing in on the list is junior Parker Varner who has 43 strikeouts and a 1.51 ERA.