Two of Packers’ three preseason games will air live on NFL Network

No matter where you live, the Green Bay Packers won’t be hard to find during the preseason.

NFL Network will air two of the Packers’ three preseason games live next month.

While the Packers’ preseason opener at Lambeau Field against the Houston Texans won’t be televised nationally, the team’s visit from the New York Jets on Saturday, August 21 and the team’s trip to play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 28 will be available to watch live on NFL Network.

The Packers and Jets kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT, while the Packers and Bills are scheduled for a noon start. Both games will be available to local and national television audiences.

After last year’s preseason was canceled due to COVID-19, the return of exhibition games will be a welcomed one across the NFL, especially for young players fighting for roster spots or young, talented quarterbacks (see: Love, Jordan) needing live, on-field reps.

Packers-Jets will feature Love and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback, while the Packers and Bills both advanced to their respective conference championship games last season.

The Packers begin the preseason against the Texans on Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m CT. NFL Network will air the Browns and Jaguars during that timeslot. More information on local viewing options will be available as the game nears.