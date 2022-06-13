Two of Packers’ three preseason games will be nationally televised on NFL Network

Out-of-network fans of the Green Bay Packers will get to see two of the team’s three preseason games in August.

NFL Network will broadcast the Packers’ preseason opener in San Francisco against the 49ers and the Packers’ preseason finale in Kansas City against the Chiefs to a national audience.

Only the Packers’ lone home game – against the New Orleans Saints – won’t be nationally televised. The Packers and Saints will hold joint practices before the preseason tilt at Lambeau Field.

The Packers play the 49ers at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 12. The Packers play the Chiefs at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Chiefs, Cowboys and Giants are the only teams that will have all three preseason games broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

Here’s the full NFL Network broadcast schedule: