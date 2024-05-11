Two Pac-12 teams relocating to Big 12 are ahead of USC in top 25

The USC Trojans do not appear in a composite set of post-spring top 25 college football rankings. Those rankings are taken from four different media outlets. College Sports Wire assembled those composite rankings. It is notable which teams cracked the top 25 and are therefore ranked ahead of USC. Two of those teams are leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big 12.

On the College Sports Wire list, Arizona and Utah made the top 25. To be more precise, both teams were in the top 20. Those two programs are receiving a lot of respect. With Arizona, it’s notable that the Wildcats are still seen as a top-20 team even though coach Jedd Fisch left for Washington and took some players with him. Brent Brennan is viewed as a very good coach, but he nevertheless inherits a new situation and a roster which did lose some players. None of that dissuaded these media outlets from putting Arizona in the top 20.

Utah, with Cam Rising set to play quarterback in 2024, is a much less controversial and debatable selection. Nevertheless, a lot of teams which — like USC — are leaving the (dying) Pac-12 for other conferences are ranked ahead of the Trojans in 2024. That’s motivational fuel for Lincoln Riley and Company.

