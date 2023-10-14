Two Pac-12 losses could increase the Texas Longhorns’ playoff odds

The College Football Playoff picture is about to get clearer this week.

The No. 7 Washington Huskies take on the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in what could eliminate one of the teams from playoff contention. While it wouldn’t completely rule either team out of the four-team tournament it would certainly make the road more difficult.

Outside of that huge Pac-12 clash, the undefeated and No. 10 USC Trojans take on the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game isn’t for a playoff berth for Notre Dame, but could have positive implications for the program’s perception in recruiting. That said, a loss for USC puts the Trojans in danger of missing the four-team playoff.

It’s a critical weekend for members of the conference as several undefeated teams arguably face their biggest tests to this point. For Texas, it poses an opportunity to keep its head down and work. The team can work with confidence that the picture will take care of itself.

After a 5-1 start, Texas has all its goals intact. The goals become more tangible on Saturday.

